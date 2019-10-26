{{featured_button_text}}

FORT EDWARD — M. Anne (Killian) Brock, 90, of Fort Edward, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at Fort Hudson Health and Rehab Center in Fort Edward.

Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, at Carleton Funeral Home, Inc. 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at St. Joseph’s Church in Fort Edward.

A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.

