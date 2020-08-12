QUEENSBURY — Lynn Marie McCullough, 69 of Queensbury, was called home, on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020.

Friends may call on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls. Due to the pandemic, 40 people are allowed in the funeral home at one time and face masks and social distancing are required.

At 1 p.m. on Saturday, a Lodge of Sorrow service will be provided by the Glens Falls Elks Lodge No. 81. A funeral service will follow at Lodge of Sorrow service at 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home. The Rite of committal will follow the funeral at St. Mary's Cemetery in Fort Edward.

A full obituary will be in Thursday's edition of The Post-Star.

