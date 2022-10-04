GANSEVOORT — Lucy E. Dunbar-Butler, 83, passed away Saturday, October 1, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Friends and family may call from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

A funeral Mass will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, October 10, 2022, at St. Michael's Church, 80 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

Rite of committal will follow the Mass at Our Lady of Angels Cemetery in Whitehall.

To view Lucy's Book of Memories and post online condolences, please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com. A full obituary will follow in a later edition of The Post-Star.