Lt. John Brown
CLEWISTON/Formerly SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Lt. John Brown, formerly of South Glens Falls, NY, passed away on November 3, 2022, at his home in Clewiston FL.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy Brown; stepson, David Gannon of Clewiston, FL; daughter, Deborah Bishop of South Glens Falls; and sister, Sandra France of Rotterdam, NY; many grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.
Services will be in the summer of 2023. Contact Kathy at 318 De Soto Ave, Clewiston, FL 33440 for particulars.
