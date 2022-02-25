 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Louis F. "Pop" Stephan

Louis F. “Pop” Stephan

GREENWICH/QUEENS — Louis F. “Pop” Stephan, 86, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022.

Calling hours will be at 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle, NY 12809.

Services will begin at 4 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will be conducted in the spring at Greenwich Cemetery in Greenwich, NY.

