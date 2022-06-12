 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lottie Marie Flewelling

QUEENSBURY — Lottie Marie Flewelling, 95, passed away Friday, June 10, 2022.

Calling hours will take place Thursday, June 16, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A funeral will follow at 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.

