QUEENSBURY — Lothrop Lee Jr., 83 , of Queensbury, passed away on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019.

Calling hours will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.

Interment will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, in the town of Stillwater with full military honors.

Funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at the First Presbyterian Church, 8 W. Notre Dame St., in Glens Falls, with the Pastor Ken Applegate, officiating.

A full obituary will appear in a later edition of The Post-Star.

To express condolences please visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.

