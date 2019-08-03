{{featured_button_text}}

Lorraine D. Westerman

WHITEHALL — Lorraine D. Westerman, passed away on July 31, 2019 at Glens Falls Hospital following a long illness.

Arrangements are pending and under the direction of the Michael G. Angiolillo Funeral Home, 210 Broadway, Whitehall.

A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.

