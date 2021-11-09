GLENS FALLS — Loretta R. Landry passed away peacefully at the age of 97 at her home on Sunday, November 7, 2021 with her beloved family by her side.
Due to the current pandemic, visitation at the funeral home will be private.
Friends are invited to join the family for a Funeral Mass on Friday, November 12, at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Church in Glens Falls.
A graveside ceremony will also be private to the family.
A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.
