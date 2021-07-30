QUEENSBURY — Loretta A. Grabowski, 89, passed away on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at Saratoga Hospital.

Friends may call from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, August 1, 2021, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 3 p.m. following the calling hours. Friends are invited to share their thoughts during this time.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

To view Loretta's Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.

A full obituary will appear in a later edition of The Post-Star.