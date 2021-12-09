GANSEVOORT — Loren A. Wells, 90, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at Saratoga Hospital.

Friends and family may call from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home 136 Main St. South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

Services will be conducted at 3:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

To view Loren's Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com. A full obituary will appear in Friday's edition of The Post-Star.