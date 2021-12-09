GANSEVOORT — Loren A. Wells, 90, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at Saratoga Hospital.
Friends and family may call from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home 136 Main St. South Glens Falls, NY 12803.
Services will be conducted at 3:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
To view Loren's Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com. A full obituary will appear in Friday's edition of The Post-Star.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.