QUEENSBURY — Lois M. Ruark, 87, passed away peacefully in the presence of loved ones on Friday, May 22, 2020 at her home. May she rest in peace.

Arrangements are pending with Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A full obituary will appear in a future edition of the Post Star.

