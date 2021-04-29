 Skip to main content
Lois M. Kilmer
Lois M. Kilmer

ARGYLE — Graveside Services for Lois M. Kilmer, who passed away on Jan. 19, 2021, will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Prospect Hill Cemetery Argyle.

Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. KIlmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St. Argyle. For online condolences and to view Lois's Book of Memories, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

