Logan H. Doetsch

HADLEY — Logan H. Doetsch, 32, of Stony Creek Road, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at his home following a long illness.

Arrangements are pending and under the care of Alexander Funeral Home, Inc.

Logan's complete obituary will appear in Sunday's edition of The Post-Star.

