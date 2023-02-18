HUDSON FALLS — Lisa Elaine Prevost Record, 63, a longtime resident of Hudson Falls, passed away Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at Glens Falls Hospital.

Friends may call Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.

A funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m., on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at the funeral home.

A full obituary will appear in a later edition of The Post-Star.

