Linda Marie Reed
HAMPTON—Linda Marie Reed, 74, of Hampton, New York passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on November 8, 2020. Family and friends may call at the Jillson Funeral Home Inc., 46 Williams Street, Whitehall, New York 12887 on Wednesday November 11, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm . There will be a graveside service for Linda on Thursday November 12, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the North Granville Cemetery. A full obituary will be in the Wednesday Edition of the Post Star.

