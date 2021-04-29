REHOBOTH BEACH, DE — Linda Lee Owens Shevlin, formerly of Hudson Falls, Glens Falls, and Queensbury, NY, passed away on Monday, April 26, 2021, peacefully at home in Rehoboth Beach, DE with her family around her. She was 82 years old.
Family and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, April 30, 2021 at the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at a time to be announced.
A complete obituary will appear in a later edition of the Post Star and updated service information can be viewed at sbfuneralhome.com
Tags
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.