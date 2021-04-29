 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Linda Lee (Owens) Shevlin
0 entries

Linda Lee (Owens) Shevlin

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

REHOBOTH BEACH, DE — Linda Lee Owens Shevlin, formerly of Hudson Falls, Glens Falls, and Queensbury, NY, passed away on Monday, April 26, 2021, peacefully at home in Rehoboth Beach, DE with her family around her. She was 82 years old.

Family and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, April 30, 2021 at the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at a time to be announced.

A complete obituary will appear in a later edition of the Post Star and updated service information can be viewed at sbfuneralhome.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Oyster farming — From boat to plate

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News