REHOBOTH BEACH, DE — Linda Lee Owens Shevlin, formerly of Hudson Falls, Glens Falls, and Queensbury, NY, passed away on Monday, April 26, 2021, peacefully at home in Rehoboth Beach, DE with her family around her. She was 82 years old.

Family and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, April 30, 2021 at the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at a time to be announced.

A complete obituary will appear in a later edition of the Post Star and updated service information can be viewed at sbfuneralhome.com