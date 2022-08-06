Linda Elizabeth Malone

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Linda Elizabeth Malone, 68, passed away Thursday, August 4, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving sisters.

A celebration of life will be held Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at 11am at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home 136 Main St. South Glens Falls, NY 12803. Burial will be at Southside Cemetery following the service.

To view Linda's Book of Memories and post online condolences, please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.

A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.