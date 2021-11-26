Linda C. Suckman

GLENS FALLS — Linda C. Suckman, 74, a resident of Glens Falls, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 22, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loving husband and family.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury, NY 12804.

Burial will follow at Union Cemetery, Ft. Edward, NY.

Calling hours are scheduled from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, November 29, 2021 at the funeral home.

For those who wish, online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.

A full obituary will appear in the Sunday, November 28, 2021 edition of The Post-Star.