QUEENSBURY — Lilyan R. Silverman, 99, of Queensbury, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020. Graveside services will be held 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Shaaray Tefila Cemetery, Media Drive, Queensbury. A complete obituary will appear in a later edition of the Post Star. Arrangements are under the care of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Rd, Queensbury, NY 12804. Online condolences may be made at sbfuneralhome.com