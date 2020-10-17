 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lilyan R. Silverman
0 entries

Lilyan R. Silverman

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Lilyan R. Silverman

QUEENSBURY — Lilyan R. Silverman, 99, of Queensbury, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020. Graveside services will be held 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Shaaray Tefila Cemetery, Media Drive, Queensbury. A complete obituary will appear in a later edition of the Post Star. Arrangements are under the care of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Rd, Queensbury, NY 12804. Online condolences may be made at sbfuneralhome.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News