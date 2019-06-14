{{featured_button_text}}

Lillian M. Bartholomew

WHITEHALL — Lillian M. Bartholomew, 92, of Hatch Hill Road, passed away on June 12, 2019 in the Slate Valley Center in Granville, New York.

A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Jillson Funeral Home Inc., 46 Williams St., Whitehall.

