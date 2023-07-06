Lillian B. Nicoloson

Lillian B. Nicoloson, 99, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 4, 2023 with her loved ones by her side.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 1 p.m. at Christ Church United Methodist, 54 Bay St., Glens Falls, NY 12801, with the Rev. Rich Weihing officiating.

Condolences may be sent to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.