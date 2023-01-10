 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Leroy W. Harrison

WEST FORT ANN — Leroy W. Harrison, 81, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 08, 2023 at the Glens Falls Hospital.

A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star. Arrangements are under the care of the Mason Funeral Home, Fort Ann, NY.

