GANSEVOORT — LeRoy Leon Harwood, 90, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at the Washington Center in Argyle, with his family by his side.
Calling hours will take place from 11 a.m. to noon Monday, Feb. 10 at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury.
A funeral service will follow at noon with the Rev. Richard Yancy, pastor of Faith Bible Baptist Church, officiating.
Interment with military honors will follow at 2 p.m. at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville.
A full obituary will follow in a future edition of The Post-Star newspaper.
