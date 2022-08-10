QUEENSBURY — Leroy J. Cottrell, Jr., 84, went into the arms of the Lord, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022 with his loving family by his side.

Friends may call Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls, with a funeral services to follow at 5:30 p.m.

A graveside service will be held 9:30 a.m., Friday, August 12, 2022, at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville, with full military honors.

A full obituary will appear in a later edition of The Post-Star.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.