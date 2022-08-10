 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Leroy J. Cottrell, Jr.

  • 0

QUEENSBURY — Leroy J. Cottrell, Jr., 84, went into the arms of the Lord, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022 with his loving family by his side.

Friends may call Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls, with a funeral services to follow at 5:30 p.m.

A graveside service will be held 9:30 a.m., Friday, August 12, 2022, at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville, with full military honors.

A full obituary will appear in a later edition of The Post-Star.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

This beer company is paying someone $10K to watch a sunset

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News