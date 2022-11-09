 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Leroy D. Smith, Sr.

DRESDEN — Leroy D. Smith, Sr. of Dresden Station passed away in the Glens Falls Hospital on Thursday, November 2, 2022, following a long illness. Arrangements are pending under the care of the Jillson Funeral Home. A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.

Tags

