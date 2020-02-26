Leonard J. Bunalski

LAKE GEORGE — Leonard J. Bunalski, 74, a resident of Lake George, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 at the Wesley Health Care Center, Saratoga Springs.

A memorial service will be conducted 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 15, at the Caldwell Presbyterian Church, 71 Montcalm St., Lake George.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

There are no calling hours scheduled.

A full obituary will appear at a later date in The Post-Star.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.

To plant a tree in memory of Leonard Bunalski as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.