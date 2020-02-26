Leonard J. Bunalski
LAKE GEORGE — Leonard J. Bunalski, 74, a resident of Lake George, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 at the Wesley Health Care Center, Saratoga Springs.

A memorial service will be conducted 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 15, at the Caldwell Presbyterian Church, 71 Montcalm St., Lake George.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

There are no calling hours scheduled.

A full obituary will appear at a later date in The Post-Star.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.

