DRESDEN — Leon W. Wilbur III, 58, of Rattle Snake Way, passed away unexpectedly at the home of his mother on August 23, 2021.

On Sunday August 29, 2021 there will be a Celebration of Life at the home of his mother at 207 Pike Brook Road starting at 1:00 p.m.

A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star and arrangements are under the direction of the Jillson Funeral Home Inc., 46 Williams Street, Whitehall, NY 12887.