 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Leon W. Wilbur III
0 entries

Leon W. Wilbur III

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DRESDEN — Leon W. Wilbur III, 58, of Rattle Snake Way, passed away unexpectedly at the home of his mother on August 23, 2021.

On Sunday August 29, 2021 there will be a Celebration of Life at the home of his mother at 207 Pike Brook Road starting at 1:00 p.m.

A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star and arrangements are under the direction of the Jillson Funeral Home Inc., 46 Williams Street, Whitehall, NY 12887.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Drinking enough water may prevent heart problems

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News