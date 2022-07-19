FORTSVILLE — Lee Howard Petteys, 88, a resident of Fortsville, passed away on Sunday, July 17, 2022 at his home.
Funeral services will be held on 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at the Pine Knolls Alliance Church, Gansevoort Rd., South Glens Falls.
Calling hours are scheduled from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Rd., Queensbury.
Burial with military honors will be private and at the convenience of the family.
A full obituary will appear in the Wednesday edition of The Post-Star.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.