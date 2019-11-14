{{featured_button_text}}

HUDSON FALLS — Lawrence J. Moak, 76, of Hudson Falls, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019 at Glens Falls Hospital after a long illness.

Friends may call from 3 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15, at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc, 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

A funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. following the calling hours at the funeral home.

The Rite of Committal will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16, at Union Cemetery in the town of Fort Edward.

A full obituary will follow in a later edition of The Post-Star.

Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc.

