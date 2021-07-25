 Skip to main content
Lawrence H. Daly
Lawrence H. Daly

Lawrence H. Daly

GUILDERLAND — Lawrence H. Daly, 89, of Guilderland, passed away on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, with his loving wife by his side.

Friends may call on the family from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at St. Joseph Church, 164 Broadway, Fort Edward. A Funeral Mass will follow at 10:30 a.m. at the church.

A full obituary will appear at a later date.

Arrangements are in the care of the M.B Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward. For online condolences and to view Lawrence’s Book of Memories, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

