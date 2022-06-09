Larry J. Navatka
QUEENSBURY — Larry J. Navatka, 65, of Queensbury, NY passed away on June 7, 2022.
Calling hours will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, June 10, 2022 at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury, NY. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at St. Andrew Lutheran Church, 600 Gansevoort Road, South Glens Falls, NY. A full obituary to appear in Friday’s edition of The Post-Star.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.