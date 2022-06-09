 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Larry J. Navatka

Larry J. Navatka

QUEENSBURY — Larry J. Navatka, 65, of Queensbury, NY passed away on June 7, 2022.

Calling hours will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, June 10, 2022 at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury, NY. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at St. Andrew Lutheran Church, 600 Gansevoort Road, South Glens Falls, NY. A full obituary to appear in Friday’s edition of The Post-Star.

