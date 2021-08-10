 Skip to main content
Laraine M. Lee
Laraine M. Lee

QUEENSBURY — Laraine M. Lee, 80, passed away unexpectedly on August 7, 2021 at her home in Queensbury.

A full obituary will follow in a future edition of the Post Star. Arrangements are under the care of the Jillson Funeral Home, Inc. in Whitehall.

