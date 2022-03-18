 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Krista E. Facto

MOREAU — Krista E. Facto, 39, passed away March 15, 2022, unexpectedly.

A memorial service will be conducted on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at 6 p.m. at the Pine Knolls Alliance Church, 614 Gansevoort Rd., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

A joyful loving gathering will follow the service at the church.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

To view Krista's Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.

A full obituary will follow in Sunday's edition of The Post-Star.

