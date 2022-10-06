Kevin Swinton, Sr.

GLENS FALLS — Kevin Swinton, Sr., 59, son of the late Frank and Katherine (Drake) Swinton passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022.

Friends may call from 2 to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

A funeral service will follow the calling hour at 3 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

A full obituary will appear in a later edition of The Post-Star.

To view Kevin’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.