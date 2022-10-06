 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kevin Swinton, Sr.

  • 0

Kevin Swinton, Sr.

GLENS FALLS — Kevin Swinton, Sr., 59, son of the late Frank and Katherine (Drake) Swinton passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022.

Friends may call from 2 to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

A funeral service will follow the calling hour at 3 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

A full obituary will appear in a later edition of The Post-Star.

To view Kevin’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Facebook is rolling out new ways to customize your feed

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News