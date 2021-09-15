QUEENSBURY — Kevin J. Giambrone, 47, of Queensbury, passed away on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, with his loving family at his side at Glens Falls Hospital.

Family and friends may call from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday, October 1, 2021 at the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.

Funeral services and a celebration of life will be held privately for the family.

A complete obituary will appear in a later edition of the Post Star.