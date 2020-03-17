Kent F. Clark
HARTFORD — Kent F. Clark, 66, of Hartford, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020 at the Haynes House of Hope in Granville, after a long battle with cancer.

A full obituary will follow in Wednesday’s edition of The Post-Star.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., Hudson Falls.

