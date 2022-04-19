 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kenneth S. Woodruff

  • 0

WHITEHALL — Kenneth S. Woodruff, 86, of Beckett Road passed away on April 17, 2022 at his home following a long illness.

Family and friends may call on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at the Jillson Funeral Home, Inc., 46 Williams Street, Whitehall, NY from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. There will be a Funeral Service conducted by the Rev. Pamela Bolton, pastor of the First Baptist Church of Whitehall, at 2:00 p.m.

Burial will be in the spring in Greenmount Cemetery. A full obituary will appear in the Thursday edition of The Post-Star.

