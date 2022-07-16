Kenneth Russell Purdy
HARTFORD — Kenneth Russell Purdy, 73, passed away on July 11, 2022, at his home in Hartford, with his family by his side.
Friends may call on Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the Kingsbury Firehouse, 3715 Burgoyne Ave., Hudson Falls, with his son, Fr. Adam Purdy, SSPX, officiating.
The Rite of Committal will follow at St. Paul's Cemetery in Kingsbury.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Tedesco, the staff on Tower 3 at the Glens Falls Hospital and High Peaks Hospice for the wonderful care given to Kenneth and his family.
A full obituary will appear in Sundays edition of The Post-Star.
