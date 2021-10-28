Kenneth R. Ermiger
LAKE GEORGE — Kenneth R. Ermiger, 83, a resident of Lake George, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 25, 2021 at Glens Falls Hospital.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Sacred Heart Church, Mohican St., Lake George, NY.
Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Calling hours are scheduled from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, October 29, 2021 at the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Rd., Queensbury. The family would like for masks to be worn in the funeral home.
