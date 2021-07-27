 Skip to main content
Kenneth G. Pfeiffer
Kenneth G. Pfeiffer

QUEENSBURY — Kenneth G. Pfeiffer, 66, a resident of Queensbury, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 23, 2021. A graveside service will be conducted 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 30, 2021 at Pine View Cemetery, Queensbury.

Calling hours are scheduled from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Rd, Queensbury, NY.

A full obituary will appear in the Wednesday edition of the Post Star.

