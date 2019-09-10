{{featured_button_text}}

LAKE GEORGE and ELLOREE, SC — Kelly L. Annis, 53, formerly of Lake George, passed away unexpectedly, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 following a tragic accident in South Carolina.

Arrangements are pending and Kelly's complete obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.

Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for guest book and condolences.

