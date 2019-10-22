{{featured_button_text}}

GANSEVOORT – Kelly “Captain” Weller, 59, of Route 32, passed away at his home on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.

Close friends and family are welcome to calling hours from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, at Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls. Following the calling hours, Kelly will be laid to rest at Moss Street Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.

A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.

Get each day's obituaries in your inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments