Kelista “Kelly” Eleanor (Way) Knurek
FORT EDWARD — Kelista “Kelly” Eleanor (Way) Knurek was born on December 27, 1944, and lived to be 77 years old.
Kelly passed into the presence of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on May 14, 2022. She passed peacefully at her home with family by her side in Fort Edward.
Calling hours will be Monday, May 23, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.
Funeral services will follow the calling hour, 11:30 a.m., on Monday at the funeral home. A session ID and password will be provided for a Zoom meeting, prior to the service, for those who wish to attend virtually.
Burial will follow at 2:30 p.m. at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in the Town of Stillwater.
A full obituary will appear in Sunday’s edition of The Post Star.
Online condolences may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
