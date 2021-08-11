SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Keith Hill, Jr., 40, of South Glens Falls, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 8, 2021.

Friends may call on Thursday evening from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

A graveside service will be 1 p.m., on Friday, August 13, 2021 at Union Cemetery in the Town of Fort Edward.

A celebration of Keith's life will be held at the Fort Edward Fire House, 114 Broadway, Fort Edward, following the graveside service.

A full obituary will appear in Thursday's edition of the Post Star.