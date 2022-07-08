Kathryn M. Butler

QUEENSBURY — Kathryn M. Butler, 85, a resident of Queensbury, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 5, 2022 at Albany Medical Center Hospital.

A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. on Monday, July, 11, 2022 at the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.

Burial will follow at Pine View Cemetery.

Calling hours are scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service on Monday.

A full obituary will appear in the Sunday, July 10, 2022 edition of The Post-Star.