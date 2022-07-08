Kathryn M. Butler
QUEENSBURY — Kathryn M. Butler, 85, a resident of Queensbury, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 5, 2022 at Albany Medical Center Hospital.
A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. on Monday, July, 11, 2022 at the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.
Burial will follow at Pine View Cemetery.
Calling hours are scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service on Monday.
A full obituary will appear in the Sunday, July 10, 2022 edition of The Post-Star.
