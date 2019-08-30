{{featured_button_text}}

LAKE GEORGE — Kathleen E. Willigan, 77, passed away Aug. 28, 2019.

Calling hours will be held 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, at Church of Our Lady of the Annunciation, Aviation Road, Queensbury.

Burial will follow at Pine View Cemetery, Quaker Road, Queensbury.

A full obituary will follow in a future edition of The Post-Star.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments