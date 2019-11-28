{{featured_button_text}}

GANSEVOORT — Kathleen Rose Bradley, 65, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019 at Albany Medical Center.

Friends and family may call from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, with the Rev. Guy A. Childs officiating.

A memorial service will be conducted following the calling hours at 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

A full obituary will appear in a later edition of The Post-Star.

