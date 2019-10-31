{{featured_button_text}}

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Kathleen E. “Kattie” O'Neil, 73, of South Glens Falls passed away peacefully, with her family by her side, unexpectedly after a brief illness at the Glens Falls Hospital.

Calling hours will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

Graveside services will follow the calling hours at Southside Cemetery in the town of Moreau.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the Moreau Emergency Squad, 1583 U.S. 9, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

A full obituary will follow in a future edition of The Post-Star.

