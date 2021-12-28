EASTON — Kathleen Belle Cary, 91, a longtime resident of Easton, left behind the burdens and cares of this earthly life Friday, December 24, 2021, at Baptist Health Nursing Home in Scotia.
Friends may call Monday, January 3, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls. All visitors are required to wear a face mask upon entering the building, regardless of vaccination status.
A funeral service will follow the calling hours, 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home.
Burial will be private.
A full obituary will appear in a later edition of The Post-Star.
